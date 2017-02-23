Floridians can now apply for medical marijuana ID cards

(WSVN) - The state of Florida has started to issue medical marijuana identification cards for patients and caregivers.

The Florida Department of Health’s Office of Compassionate Use started the process Thursday by drafting applications and accepting completed applications for review, WJXT reports.

The application requires a doctor’s prescription, a $75 fee, copy of a Florida driver’s license or identification card, and a 2″ by 2″ passport photo. Physical ID cards have not yet been issued, and all patients will be required to have the card in order to purchase medical cannabis. The ID cards expire 1 year after the doctor’s initial prescription date.

Under the new law, those suffering from cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson’s disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis, or Crohn’s disease qualify for a medical marijuana prescription. Doctors can also prescribe it for similar conditions.

Over 70 percent of Florida voters supported the medical marijuana amendment in the 2016 election.

For more information, visit the Office of Compassionate Use website. To download the patient application, click here.

