Florida’s capital adds solar farm to city’s energy grid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s capital city will start the new year with solar power.

In a Tallahassee Democrat report , officials say a $33.2 million, 20-megawatt solar farm will be connected to Tallahassee’s energy grid on Monday.

The facility was built without taxpayer dollars. It will be run by Miami-based Origis Energy USA under contact to the city of Tallahassee.

The solar farm is the size of 92 football fields. Officials say it will produce up to 2 percent of the city’s total power supply. That’s enough to light up 3,400 homes.

Some 2,000 residential and business customers signed up for a special subscription service to receive solar power at a slightly higher rate than regular customers.

An additional 7,000 homes could be illuminated by solar power when the second phase of the project is completed in 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.