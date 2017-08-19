Two police officers shot in Jacksonville

Authorities in northern Florida say two police officers have been shot in Jacksonsville.

According to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office one officer is in critical condition meanwhile a second officer is stable.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city.

The Sheriff’s Office later tweeted: “Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been shot.”

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

