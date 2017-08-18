National Fajita Day celebrated at Chili’s, On the Border

MIAMI (WSVN) - Taco Tuesday may get some competition this week, as Friday marks National Fajita Day.

According to NationalFajitaDay.com, On the Border created the national day, which was first recognized in 2016.

Special offers on this day can be found at Chili’s and On the Border. At Chili’s, fajitas are $9.99 if you mention the offer to a waiter, according to TCPalm.

For a list of Chili’s locations, click here.

At On the Border, TCPalm reported that certain locations have a three-course fajita meal for $9.99, which includes choices of chicken, veggie or roasted pork carnitas, a cup of queso and two cinnamon-dusted sopapillas for dessert.

To find an On the Border near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.