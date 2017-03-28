Florida Lottery tickets could soon come with warning label

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way.

A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill (HB 937) that would require all lottery tickets to say “Warning: Gambling can be addictive.”

Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, a Mount Dora Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said lottery tickets are a government-sanctioned activity and should come with the same kind of warnings that are found on cigarettes.

The Florida Lottery sells a long line of tickets that range in price from $1 to $25 at over 13,000 locations across the state. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in January.

It’s not clear if the bill will pass. A companion measure has not yet been heard in the Florida Senate.

