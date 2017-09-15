Disney unveils model for Toy Story Land expansion

(WHDH) — The long-awaited Toy Story expansion of Disney’s Hollywood Studios is just a year away. On Friday, the park unveiled a model of the park and it looks absolutely amazing.

Disney says guests will be “shrunk to the size of a toy” to explore Andy’s backyard with the movie trilogy’s characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The land inspired by the Pixar movies will also feature two new attractions. The Slinky Dog Dash is described as a family-friendly roller coaster, themed as if Andy used his Mega Coaster Play Kit to build it.

Also, Alien Swirling Saucers will feature aliens trying to capture riders’ vehicles with “The Claw.” It’s designed as a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet.

The theme park is slated to open in the summer of 2018.

To see more, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.