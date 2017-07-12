Cremated remains of Georgia woman wash up in Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a box containing the ashes of an Atlanta-area woman was found by a man walking the beach. They were in a bag that identified the ashes as those of Ngacloan Hua, who died in DeKalb County, Georgia, last April.

Police contacted a funeral home identified on the bag and were able to reunite the cremains with Hua’s sister, who told police the box containing the ashes disappeared as the family found a quiet place to pray in Georgia.

MYSTERY How do missing cremains of Ga. woman end up washed ashore in Destin? Family has no clue but glad #OCSO returning their loved one. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JKKqbAAFHw — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) July 12, 2017

The sister had no idea how the ashes ended up along the Florida coast.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.