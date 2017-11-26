Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking boat off Florida coast

STUART, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sinking boat off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The agency said in a news release that the 27-foot boat started taking on water off the coast of Stuart on Saturday afternoon. A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crew “dewatered” the boat and escorted it back to port without further incident.

No further details were immediately available.

