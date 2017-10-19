Florida woman wins $200,000 a year for life in scratch-off game

(WSVN) - A Florida woman won “$200,000 for life” from a scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Wendy Holmes from Lake City in north Florida opted to collect her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $3.2 million.

“All of this feels so unreal to me! I had to check my ticket several times to make sure it was a real winner,” she said. “I’m so excited, but I’m still in shock. I can’t believe that I won all this money.”

Holmes purchased the scratch-off at a convenience store, which will receive an $8,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off tickets make up about 68 percent of ticket sales in the state.

