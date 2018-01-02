Florida woman charged with neglecting son with cerebral palsy

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is charged with felony neglect after authorities say her 8-year-old son with cerebral palsy went unfed and wasn’t given his medication.

WFTS-TV reports 39-year-old Linda Courter was arrested Thursday after child protective investigators removed three children from her care earlier this month.

Pinellas County deputies say Courter wasn’t caring for her children so she could support her drug addiction. Investigators said she was living out of her car and in and out of motels known for drug sales.

The arrest report said the boy with cerebral palsy was malnourished and his bones were protruding. It said he was pale, very lethargic and had a dirty diaper.

Courter was released on $50,000 bond. A woman who answered a phone listed to Courter said she wasn’t available and gave no comment on the arrest.