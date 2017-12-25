Florida woman celebrates 110th birthday on Christmas Day

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is celebrating her 110th birthday on Christmas Day.

In a Naples Daily News report , Mildred Lewis of Estero said her family often slipped in extra presents or desserts to acknowledge her birthday amid the Christmas festivities.

But Lewis said the double celebration also has become bittersweet over the years, after the deaths of friends and family members.

Lewis was born Dec. 25, 1907, in Zebra, Missouri. She worked as an elementary school teacher for about 30 years. She moved in with her daughter in Florida about 10 years ago.

Lewis’ 70-year-old son Tom said his mother was a little hard of hearing but otherwise healthy.

Lewis said she had no tips for living such a long life. She said she just “went along with the flow.”

