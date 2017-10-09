Florida woman arrested after leaving child in hot car during jail visit

(WSVN) - A woman’s visit to a central Florida jail ended up landing herself behind bars as well, after she reportedly left her child in her hot car in the jail’s parking lot.

Fox 35 reports that 21-year-old Rachel Etienne left her two-year-old daughter in the car with the engine off as she visited a prisoner in the Orange County Jail.

The toddler was left alone in the car for over twenty minutes on a day where the heat index was 110 degrees.

A jail staff member patrolling the parking lot spotted the child, who deputies said was sweating heavily inside.

Paramedics checked on the child, who thankfully was okay. The girl is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Etienne has been charged with child neglect in the case.

