Florida university suspends 2 Greek life organizations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Two Greek life organizations at a Florida university are being suspended for separate hazing incidents.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported that the University of West of Florida announced the suspensions on Friday.

The local chapter of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity was suspended for a minimum of five years following the conclusion of an investigation into hazing, risk management and alcohol-related misconduct.

A letter from the university president to students said that activities at an off-campus party hosted by the fraternity included underage drinking, drinking games and coerced consumption of alcohol.

Additional, a chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority has been hit with a temporary suspension, pending the results of an investigation into alleged hazing.

The suspensions were effective immediately, according to a press release from the university.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.