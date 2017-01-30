Florida universities react to Trump’s travel ban

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Florida universities responded on Monday to President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Middle Eastern countries, which has impacted international students.

As students in Tampa protested the ban, the University of Miami School of Law held a teach-in to discuss the legal implications of the order. Yale Law professor Muneer Ahmad spoke about filing a nationwide class action lawsuit challenging Trump’s ban.

“This is a rapidly unfolding story about law, about lawyering and about social movements,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad also took questions from the students.

“I think there is a lot of worry and anxiety about the moment that we are in,” Ahmad said, “They were worried about themselves, about their family members, about people in their community.”

Meanwhile, UM President Julio Frenk released a statement urging students to welcome each other

“I encourage each one of you to express to your fellow ‘Canes that they are welcome at our shared home, the University of Miami,” Frenk’s statement said.

He also warned students who might be affected by the ban to stay in the country.

Florida International University also released a statement reading, “As a community, we must come together to support those among us who may be feeling particularly vulnerable during this uncertain time.”

Feras Ahmed, a US citizen whose parents are Pakistani immigrants, said he is thankful his parents weren’t denied entry to America.

“It’s harmful and it’s shameful,” Ahmed said, “So I can’t imagine what it must feel like to work as hard as you need to work to come here and then have the door shut in your face.”

