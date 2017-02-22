Florida tops TripAdvisor list of best beaches in the U.S.

(WSVN) - It’s no wonder we live where others vacation. Florida has 7 of the top 10 beaches in the country, according to TripAdvisor.

The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards lists 25 of the top beaches across the country and the globe, based on users’ ratings over the past year.

Earning the top spot on the U.S. list is Siesta Beach in Sarasota, which routinely tops “best beach” lists. Siesta Beach ranked atop TripAdvisor’s 2015 list, and earned top honors on the yearly Dr. Beach list in 2011.

Locally, two Broward beaches made impressive showings, with Hollywood Beach at #5 and Fort Lauderdale Beach at #11. South Beach marked the only other South Florida beach appearance, ranking #12 on the list.

Florida overall had the most appearances in the list, with 10 of its beaches appearing in the top 25. Five Hawaii beaches made the cut along with 3 California spots.

The top beach in the world, meanwhile, belongs to Baia do Sancho in Brazil. Siesta Beach came in at #5 on that list, the only U.S. beach to make the rankings.

Here are the top 25 beaches in the U.S.:

1. Siesta Beach – Sarasota, Florida

2. Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii

3. St. Pete Beach – St. Petersburg, Florida

4. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

5. Panama City Beach, Florida

6. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida

7. Pensacola Beach, Florida

8. St. Augustine Beach – Saint Augustine, Florida

9. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii

10. Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, Maryland

11. Fort Lauderdale Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

12. South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida

13. Wai’anapanapa State Park – Hana, Hawaii

14. Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine

15. Wailea Beach – Wailea, Hawaii

16. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii

17. Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida

18. Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

20. Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica, California

21. La Jolla Shores Park – La Jolla, California

22. Hapuna Beach – Waimea, Hawaii

23. Race Point Beach – Provincetown, Massachusetts

24. Carlsbad State Beach – Carlsbad, California

25. Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii

