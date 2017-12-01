Florida teen who went missing with high school soccer coach found safe in New York

(WSVN) - After going missing for nearly a week with her soccer coach, a north Florida teen has been found safe in New York.
Fox 30 reports that 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina was found Friday, ending a multi-state search. Police did not give specifics about where in New York the teen was found.
Frisina had run away from her Jacksonville-area home last Saturday with Rian Rodriguez, her 27-year-old high school soccer coach.
Authorities had received reports of several spottings of the pair in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, all along the I-95 corridor.
