Florida Senator, House Speaker tour the Keys after Irma

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawmakers spent some time in the Keys, Wednesday, to survey the aftermath of Irma.

Senator Marco Rubio was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the two checked out the damage to the island chain via helicopter.

When the lawmakers returned to the Coast Guard Air Station in Opa-locka they pledged more federal aid to help the state recover.

“We just flew down US 1, up and down the Keys. I know the Keys well. I’ve been fishing there since I was in my early 20s,” said Ryan. “From Marathon to Key West, it was really pretty extensive damage.”

“This is a unified bipartisan coalition in our delegation that’s going to work hard and work together to ensure the federal response is an ongoing one,” said Rubio.

Rubio and Ryan also surveyed damage in Jacksonville, which saw record flooding brought on by the storm.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.