Florida Senate moving ahead with major gambling expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A dramatic expansion of gambling in Florida is moving ahead in the Florida Senate.

A Senate panel on Wednesday approved a measure that would legalize fantasy sports and allow the Seminole Tribe of Florida to offer craps and roulette at its casinos. It would also expand slot machines across the state.

State senators barely debated the bill (SB 8) sponsored by Sen. Bill Galvano. That’s a sign that the legislation is a top priority for Senate leaders and could be approved by the full Senate when the session formally starts in March.

During the last few years, major proposals to expand gambling have died due to infighting among the gambling industry.

It’s unclear if the Florida House will go along, since House Speaker Richard Corcoran has been a staunch opponent to expanded gambling.

