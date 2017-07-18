Florida police department getting rid of wheel boots for new ‘barnacle’ tool

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida police department is doing away with boots and making way for barnacles.

The Stuart Police Department introduced ‘the Barnacle,” their new method of targeting repeated parking ticket offenders that attaches to a car’s windshield to obstruct the driver’s view. Each unit comes with an integrated electric pump and suction cups that the company says provide “hundreds of pounds of force” to secure to the windshield.

Stuart Code will now be using the Barnacle for unpaid parking tickets instead of a wheel boot-reducing hazards/damage of the wheel boot. pic.twitter.com/EadpVC3bST — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) July 18, 2017

WPTV reports that police are touting the new method as a way to minimize damage and hazards that come with the more traditionally-used wheel boots.

Stuart Police said those with five or more unpaid parking tickets would find their vehicles immobilized with the Barnacle.

