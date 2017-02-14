Florida police chief wants sergeants fired for sex acts on the job

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida police chief wants two sergeants fired after an investigation revealed they engaged in sex acts while on duty.

Jupiter Police Sgt. Amy Walling and Sgt. Jason VanSteenburgh were once a couple but allegedly parted months ago. An internal investigation revealed Walling performed a sex act on VanSteenburgh while he was on duty. She was off duty at the time. According to the report, she also sent him a partially nude photo of herself while wearing a town police uniform.

The Palm Beach Post reports VanSteenburgh sent her a partially nude photo while wearing a SWAT uniform. He was allegedly protecting the safety of a person whose life was in danger at the time.

Chief Frank J. Kitzerow recommended firing the two sergeants for conduct unbecoming an officer.

A message left for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association was not immediately returned Tuesday.

