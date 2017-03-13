Florida Panthers, Dolphins among many companies at Sunrise job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A job fair touting thousands of jobs will make its way to Sunrise.

The JobNewsUsa.com Job Fair will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair, located at One Panther Parkway, is expected to host 50 companies and over 1,000 jobs, according to a news release.

The event, sponsored by the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins and others, will offer the chance to interact with employers. The event offer pre-registration before the job fair, but will register job-seekers at the door, as well.

Job News USA asks attendees to dress professionally and bring resumes. For more information, visit: www.jobnewsusa.com/southflorida.

