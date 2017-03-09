Florida Panthers, Carnival and more hiring at Sunrise job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fifty companies, ranging from The Miami Dolphins and The Florida Panthers to Carnival Cruise Lines and The Florida Department of Health, will be looking to fill over 1,000 positions at a mega job fair.

The job fair is taking place next Wednesday, March 15, at the BB&T Center, located at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise.

The career event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the companies hiring include The Miami Dolphins, KW Properties, Copylite, ALDI, Carnival Cruise Line, The Florida Panthers, the City of Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Department of Health.

In order to attend, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register (you can also do this at the door). On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

For a full list of companies hiring at the event, click here.

