Florida officials offer tips on avoiding gas pump card skimmers

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officials are offering a few tips to help avoid being the victim of a card skimmer on a gas station pump.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, officials, so far, have found and removed 185 skimmers from gas pumps this year.

Card skimmers are used to steal credit card and debit card information from unsuspecting consumers.

Each skimmer will affect about 100 consumers and steal about $1,000 on average from each victim.

Officials recommend that to avoid becoming a victim, consumers should:

Pay in cash inside the store.

Ensure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and has not been tampered with.

Avoid pumps far away from the entrance. Pumps closer to the door are harder to target.

Use credit cards instead of debit cards. Credit cards often have better fraud protection services, and the money isn’t immediately deducted from your bank account.

Monitor bank accounts for any unauthorized charges.

If you suspect that a gas pump has been tampered with, contact the gas station manager and local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.