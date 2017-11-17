TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials are reporting Florida’s second case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a local mosquito.

Florida’s Department of Health said Friday that a case had been identified in Miami-Dade County. Officials wouldn’t say where the person was bitten, but did say there’s no evidence of an ongoing, active transmission zone.

Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year.

Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.

