Florida mom faces more charges in teen sex party case

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is facing additional charges stemming from alleged sexual encounters with teenagers at a party her own child was hosting.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has now identified five victims in the case of 40-year-old Jaimie Ayer. The Bradenton News Herald reports that Ayer is facing seven counts of unlawful sexual activity involving 16- and 17-year-old boys.

Authorities say the charges involve a Dec. 23 party in which Ayer was allegedly was giving alcohol and having sex with minors. Students from two local high schools were invited. Ayer was arrested last week and remained jailed Sunday.

It wasn’t clear from court records whether she has an attorney to speak for her.

