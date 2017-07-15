Florida mom asks public to send birthday cards to sick son

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida mother is asking the internet for help in surprising her sick son with an amazing gift.

According to Fox 13 News, Katie Smith wants to get as many birthday cards as possible for her 5-year-old son Austin.

Smith told the station that every time Austin gets something in the mail, he is overcome with happiness.

“‘Is this for me? Is this for me?'” she told the station he would say when he gets mail. “He knows the A for his name, [and squeals] ‘Look! It’s for Austin!'”

According to Fox 13, Austin suffers from mitochondrial disease, which has left him unable to fight off illnesses. He is also fed through a feeding tube and is progressing slower than other children his age.

However, Austin still gets happy from all the cards that he gets and as a result, his mother wants people to send him as many cards as possible for his upcoming 6th birthday. “It’s something that can show him that other people care about him,” she said.

If you want to send a birthday card or note to Austin, you can send them by mail to:

Austin Wieschowski

P.O. Box 6394

Lakeland Florida 33807

