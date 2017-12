TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida workers who earn minimum wage are getting a small hourly raise to start the new year.

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $8.25 an hour on Monday, 15 cents higher than the current rate of $8.10.

The increase is the largest hourly increase since 2012, when the wage rose by 36 cents an hour.

