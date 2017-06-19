Florida man fights off gun-wielding robbers with machete

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A homeowner fought off armed robbers, Friday night, with a machete.

Surveillance video showed five gun-wielding robbers attempting to break into a Sarasota home. The homeowner quickly jumped to his feet in order to fight back, but not with his fists — with his machete.

The homeowner eventually caught one of the robbers while the others escaped.

Police were able to arrest all of the attackers.

