Florida man charged with DUI while riding lawn mower

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - First it was a woman getting a DUI while riding a horse. Now a man has been arrested for driving under the influence while riding a lawn mower. And of course, both happened in Florida.

Police in Port St. Lucie spotted 56-year-old Kenneth Burton Aleshouse riding the lawn mower on an access road.

The officer stopped him after noticing Alleshouse was driving erratically while carrying a case of beer. After pulling him over, the cop noted a strong smell of alcohol.

Police said Alleshouse’s blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit, which is 0.08 in Florida.

Alleshouse was arrested for DUI and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

