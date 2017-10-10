Florida Lottery warns of email scam claiming you won $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Lottery officials are asking residents to be wary of a fake email going around claiming you won $1 million.

According to officials, the email has an official look to it and even features the Mega Millions logo.

The email asks for personal and financial information in order to collect the cash.

Officials said the email is fake and urge people not to respond to it.

