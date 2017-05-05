Florida Legislature ready to vote on $82 billion budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida legislators have finally finished work on a $82.4 billion state budget, clearing the way for the session to end early next week.

Members of the House and Senate received a copy of the budget in the middle of Friday afternoon.

State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote, so that means lawmakers can’t vote it until Monday.

The annual session was supposed to end on Friday.

The final budget includes a small increase for public schools and cuts money to an Orlando prosecutor who came under fire for refusing to pursue death penalty cases. During budget deliberations, legislators have also agreed to an across-the-board pay raise for state employees.

Gov. Rick Scott may veto the entire budget. He has criticized legislators for ignoring some of his top priorities.

