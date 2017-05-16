Florida lawmakers respond to reports Trump shared classified info

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida representatives reacted to reports that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister.

Initially, representatives met Monday morning, in Fort Lauderdale, to discuss their concerns about Trump’s new health care plan, but the focus shifted in the wake of the report that Trump shared classified information.

“President Trump is causing people to lose sleep,” said Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who hosted the meeting along with Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch. “He is making them feel panicked and like their safety and security is in jeopardy.”

Rep. Deutch believes the sharing of classified information puts the United States at risk.

“The leak of classified information by the president of the United States to the Russians, in the Oval Office, puts at risk our relationship with our allies at a critical time,” said Deutch. “It puts at risk the ability to gather the intelligence that is necessary to keep us safe, and as a result it puts at risk our national security.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio believes that accuracy is important when discussing the recent reports.

“I have very specific questions, and I hope they’ll be answered at some point today,” said Rubio.

Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen believes the issue isn’t whether or not the president has the power to declassify information but how he uses that power.

“You have the power to fire the FBI director,” said Ros-Lehtinen. “You have lots of powers. That doesn’t mean you use it and abuse it.”

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson also released a statement saying she believes the president is desperate for attention and needs psychological help.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.