Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal for protesters to block traffic

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the announcement of protests comes the almost inevitable traffic backup as demonstrators block streets and, sometimes, highways.

Now one Florida state senator is trying to change that.

Senator George Gainer, a Republican from Panama City, introduced Senate Bill 1096, which would prohibit the obstruction of traffic during protests or demonstrations.

Protesters would be required to obtain public assembly or special event permits from their local government. Those found in violation would face misdemeanor charges.

The bill goes even further, saying that drivers who unintentionally cause injury or death to someone interfering with traffic during a protest would not be held liable. Instead, the measure would put the burden of proof onto the person hit by the vehicle, where they would have to prove they were not violating the law by blocking the flow of traffic.

Several protests in South Florida have caused traffic troubles, with protesters blocking highways including I-95, I-195, and the MacArthur Causeway during peaceful demonstrations.

