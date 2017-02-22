Florida lawmaker proposes elimination of ‘diaper tax’

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill in the Florida Senate could ease the financial burden on new parents.

State Senator Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, introduced Senate Bill 252, proposing an elimination of the sales tax on diapers and incontinence undergarments.

Under current Florida law, medical products and supplies “considered necessary to human health” are exempt from sales tax. However, diapers are not considered to be on that list. SB252 aims to change that, adding both diapers and incontinence products to those tax-exempt medical items.

Other states already have passed similar measures. Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Vermont provide tax exemptions for both diapers and incontinence products.

An analysis of the bill said there would be a positive impact on families, who would see a reduction in their costs. Daycares and hospitals would also see a cost savings if the measure passes.

