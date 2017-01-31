Florida Keys man accused in IS bomb plot found guilty

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Keys man accused of trying to plot a bombing in South Florida has been found guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Harlem Suarez was found guilty in federal court, Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and supporting a foreign terrorist organization.

Suarez is accused of trying to plot a bombing in Key West, Miami Beach and Marathon in 2015 when he accepted a backpack bomb from men he believed were ISIS sympathizers.

His sentencing is set for April 18.

