Florida House passes bill banning red light cameras; measure now moves to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A bill proposing the the banning of red light cameras in the state of Florida has been passed in the state’s House, but faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The bill, formally known as HB 6001, prohibits counties and municipalities in Florida from implementing red light camera programs.

The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill with a vote of 83 to 18. The legislation now heads to the Florida Senate, where it’s not clear if there is support there to pass it. This is the third year in a row that the House has passed the legislation.

House Republicans backing the repeal contend red light cameras are being used by cities and counties as a way to make money. Legislators in 2010 first authorized local governments to use cameras to issue tickets to drivers who run red lights.

“Red light cameras have had the opposite effect of their original intent. In essence, the public was misled and basically robbed of their money to the benefit of government and a few private companies,” said Rep. Bryan Avila.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, saying, “Red light cameras do not benefit the public. They only benefit local governments addicted to the revenue they generate and the companies that provide the services.”

If it passes in the Senate, the bill would require local governments to phase out the use of the cameras by 2021. Proponents say the bill is expected to save Florida drivers $159 million a year in citation fees, while opponents have argued red light cameras help traffic safety.

