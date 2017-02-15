Florida House employee arrested in solicitation sting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida House employee in charge of running a legislative program that works with teenagers has been arrested.

The Tallahassee Democrat http://on.tdo.com/2lQX3ly reported Wednesday that Michael Chmielewski was arrested after he allegedly left his 10-year-old son home alone to meet and have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Chmielewski had been the civics program coordinator with the House and was in charge of running the page and messenger program that relies on about 300 teenagers aged 13 to 18 each session.

Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, said that Chmielewski had been fired and banned from the grounds of the state Capitol.

Chmielewski was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of using a computer to solicit a minor and one count of traveling to meet a minor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.