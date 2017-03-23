Florida homeowner told to take down Blue Lives Matter flag

A Florida homeowner’s HOA says she must take down her Blue Lives Matter flag, calling it racist and offensive.

Jeff Gaddie told Fox 30 that his daughter flies the flag outside her home to honor him and other family members who are in law enforcement.

Gaddie says the homeowner’s association sent his daughter a letter, telling her the flag does not fit the rules and regulations of the HOA.

“She called to ask why,” Gaddie told Fox 30. “They told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist, offensive and anti-black lives matter.”

According to Gaddie, his daughter was told to submit a permission form for the flag, which was then denied.

This flag is causing controversy in one SJC neighborhood. Homeowner being asked to take it down, neighbor complained to HOA @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Q5rEWNKh5h — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) March 21, 2017

Fox 30 contacted First Coast Association Management, which enforces the regulations for the HOA. The company said only American flags or military-themed flags are allowed; however, flags outside these parameters are being flown in the neighborhood.

Gaddie says his daughter’s flag is simply a show of support for officers.

“We’ve got black officers, we’ve got Asian officers, we’re got every race,” Gaddie said. “I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race, it’s the furthest thing from it.”

He says his daughter is planning to appeal the HOA’s decision at its next meeting.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.