Florida Highway Patrol trooper airlifted after NW Miami-Dade crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper has been airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to reports, the FHP trooper-involved crash occurred along Northwest 107th Avenue and the 836 Expressway.

The trooper was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

