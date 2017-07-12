Florida high schooler catches 12-foot gator

CENTRAL FLORIDA (WSVN) — A high school football player made a colossal catch when he reeled in a massive 12-foot alligator.

The athlete’s father owns a hunting business in central Florida, and he was helping clients on their hunts.

He said pulling the 500-pounder from the water was tough.

“It feels like you’re hooked to the bottom of a building,” said the high schooler. “There’s no way to describe it other than being the biggest fish you’ve ever caught in your life.”

The customer who shot the gator is from Ohio. He took it home and plans to have it mounted.

