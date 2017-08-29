Florida has the worst drivers in the country for the second year in a row, study says

MIAMI (WSVN) - We all know that Florida drivers are among the worst. Now, there is a study confirming it… again.

According to a survey done by SmartAsset, Florida is the number one state with the most unsafe drivers.

The website used traffic data to determine the ranking, including the percentage of insured drivers on the road, the number of DUI arrests and the number of driver deaths.

Floridians also reportedly google “speeding tickets” and “traffic tickets” more than any other state.

The study also revealed nearly a quarter of drivers in Florida are uninsured.

This is the second time Florida ranked at the top of the “worst drivers” list.

Here are the top ten states with the worst drivers:

Florida Mississippi Oklahoma New Jersey Delaware Alabama Vermont Tennessee Texas Nevada

