Florida governor signs budget bill in Miami, readies for special session

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s governor came to Miami to deliver a major announcement, Friday, signing the state budget bill for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is now focused on a special session, taking place from June 7-9, in Tallahassee. Scott said he aims to “increase the K-12 funding.”

“The goal is to increase it,” said Scott. “I’m going to ask for $100 per student.”

This would amount to an additional $215 million for those in K-12 programs.

Scott’s second focus is establishing Florida’s job growth fund and asking for $85 million. “The focus will be ‘How do we get more jobs in the state,'” said Scott.

The third focus Scott announced Friday was a $76 million increase in funding for Visit Florida. “The most important thing I can say about all of this is Florida families are going to be in a good position,” Scott said. “Our children are going to be in a good position. The future of this state is going to continue to prosper.”

Florida leaders said negotiations have been ongoing, but a decision could not be made in time.

A full veto list is, also, expected to be released on Friday. One bill many educators hope to see on the list is House BIll 7069.

Last month, members of the Broward Teachers Union and United Teachers of Dade said the bill cuts money for education and closes schools this summer in order to make room for charter schools.

Scott said this is something currently in review. “I’m gonna focus on what I believe is good for every student in the state,” he said.

“I think we have the outlines for a tremendous session, a productive session and one that will do great things for the state of Florida,” said Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.