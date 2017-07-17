Florida governor, officials hold Zika preparedness meeting in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials and Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined together in a meeting, Monday, to help prepare South Florida for Zika.

Scott gave opening remarks at the Florida Department of Health’s “Zika Preparedness Planning Meeting” in Miami, which discussed ongoing efforts to prepare for and combat Zika.

“We gotta keep fighting this,” said Scott. “We’re not going to have less moquitoes. We’re going into hurricane season, so everybody’s gotta be cautious.”

County health departments and mosquito control districts across Florida, as well as officials from the Center from Disease Control, joined Scott in helping the public.

“We know we must remain vigilant,” said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip. “That is why we’re having the meeting today with our mosquito control district partners — to talk about experiences from last year, what worked well, what we can continue doing this year and looking forward to the future, as we expect there will be other mosquito-borne illnesses that we will see in our state.”

So far, 104 people in Florida have tested positive for the Zika virus in 2017. Only six cases were locally transmitted, while the rest were travel-related. Those six contracted the virus in 2016, however, and tested positive in 2017.

Miami-Dade County has had 32 travel-related cases, while Broward County has had 13.

Officials claim there are, currently, no active Zika transmission zones in Florida.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.