Florida governor fights for tourism dollars in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott discussed Florida’s travel boost Monday at Miami’s Jungle Island, as state legislators threaten to cut funding to Florida’s tourism market.

Scott said a record number of people have been visiting Florida. During the first three months of this year alone, more than 30 million tourists visited the Sunshine State.

“We have to keep marketing because it’s tied to jobs,” said Scott. “1.4 million jobs in our state are tied to tourism. That’s one in every six jobs in our state. Unfortunately, this year the Florida legislature cut the funding for Visit Florida by two-thirds, and actually the bill that they passed will make it hard to spend that money.”

Though the governor has hinted at vetoing the budget cut, if he does approve it, it would take effect in July.

