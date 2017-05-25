Florida Gov. to sign tax-cut bill that ends ‘tampon tax’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure that will be signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Thursday will approve a $180 million tax cut package that also creates a three-day tax holiday in August where residents can purchase clothes tax-free. The legislation (HB 7109) also calls for a three-day period in June where residents can purchase tax-free items such as batteries, flashlights and generators tax-free.

It also includes a small cut in the tax charged on business rent.

Under the bill feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads would become tax-exempt in January.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.