Florida Gov. to sign tax-cut bill that ends ‘tampon tax’

Photo: Fox News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure that will be signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Thursday will approve a $180 million tax cut package that also creates a three-day tax holiday in August where residents can purchase clothes tax-free. The legislation (HB 7109) also calls for a three-day period in June where residents can purchase tax-free items such as batteries, flashlights and generators tax-free.

It also includes a small cut in the tax charged on business rent.

Under the bill feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads would become tax-exempt in January.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus