Florida Gov. Scott to roll out his spending plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is announcing his annual budget recommendations next week.

Scott plans to release details of his spending plan on Tuesday during the annual legislative planning session hosted by The Associated Press.

The Florida Legislature will consider Scott’s budget request during the session that starts in March.

The Republican governor has already outlined some recommendations. Scott this week called on legislators to slash taxes by $618 million this year.

Legislators usually use the governor’s budget recommendations as the starting point.

But this year legislators appear to be on a collision course because of recent projections showing that Florida could have a budget shortfall in two to three years. House Speaker Richard Corcoran says because of that he wants to cut the budget by at least $1 billion.

