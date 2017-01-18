Florida fishermen capture incredible video of shark leaping out of water

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Several fishermen were enjoying a day out on the water off the coast of Tampa when they caught an amazing sight on camera: a huge shark jumping out of the water.

Taylor Danowski, Kellen Keglor, and some friends were fishing when they spotted the shark swimming underneath their boat, Fox 13 reports. The group decided to drop some bait into the water and record video of the shark.

Keglor took the video on his cell phone, capturing the massive animal leaping out of the ocean several times. Several of the men can be heard excitedly screaming as they witnessed the shark leaping.

The men say they believe it was a mako shark, which can be very fast swimmers and have been known to jump into boats. Danowski said the shark appeared to be about 14 feet in length.

“It was honestly ridiculous to see a shark that big get that high in the air,” said Danowski. “We were just really stoked all of us have been wanting to catch a mako for a while; they’re rare.”

The whole encounter lasted about 45 minutes before the shark swam off, and the group said.

Watch the full video below, courtesy of Keglor and Fox 13 in Tampa.

