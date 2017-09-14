Florida father accused of leaving toddler outside during Irma

JASPER, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested after police accused him of leaving his 19-month-old daughter outside during Tropical Storm Irma.

According to WCTV, police took 36-year-old Angelo Mitchell into custody Monday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff, the toddler was reported missing by her mother Sunday night. Officers and deputies searched but could not find the young girl.

However, at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby found the toddler lying in the yard of a nearby home.

Authorities said the girl spent the whole night through the storm, exposed to the wind and rain. The girl was also reportedly purple in color.

The girl was rushed to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The Hamilton County Sheriff said Mitchell was drunk or high on drugs while caring for the toddler and couldn’t remember where he left her.

Mitchell is currently being held without bond.

