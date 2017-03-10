Florida fares well in national well-being rankings

(WSVN) - It’s no wonder we live where others vacation.

Several areas of Florida ranked highly in the Gallup-Healthways 2016 well-being rankings, which determines how content residents are with where they live.

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area in southwest Florida took the top spot for the second year in a row, receiving high marks for residents feeling safer there than any other community in the U.S.

Barnstable, Massachusetts and Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California took the second and third places overall. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach ranked 35th on the list of 189 metro areas in the country.

Gallup measures the overall well-being of an area based on interviews with residents, guaging their feelings about their community, health, safety, and financial situation.

South Florida fared well in the survey, scoring highly in terms of residents having good health, relationships, and a sense of purpose. However, the rankings were brought down by residents giving low marks for financial stability and security.

Fort Smith, Arkansas fared the worst in the rankings, coming in last place in the health, financial, and social categories.

Many of the top-ranked metro areas were in Florida, California, Colorado, and Texas.

BEST:

1. Naples, Fla.: 66.3

2. Barnstable Town, Mass.; 66.2

3. Santa Cruz, Calif.: 65.9

4. Honolulu, Hawaii: 65.4

5. Charlottesville, Va.: 65.3

35. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL: 63.4

WORST:

1. Fort Smith, Ark.–Okla.: 57.5

2. Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, NC: 58.6

3. Huntington–Ashland, W.Va.–Ky.–Ohio: 58.7

4. Topeka, Kansas: 59.3

5. Canton–Massillon, Ohio: 59.4

