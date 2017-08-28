Florida drivers react to rising gas prices after Harvey

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida is expected to see a rise in gas prices state-wide due to Harvey’s impact in Texas.

The average cost of gas in Florida, as of Monday, is $2.31 per gallon, but experts expect an increase this week.

How much of an increase? Experts said as much as 25 cents per gallon.

According to the American Automobile Association, Harvey hit a major gasoline supply line that Florida uses, while multiple refineries and drilling rigs were evacuated before the storm made landfall.

Some South Florida drivers are worried, but Chris Michaels said he, personally, may not feel the effects. “Unless gas goes up to $3 a gallon, I really won’t feel the effects of it,” he said, “but it’s a little worrisome.”

“I was talking to a friend of mine this morning,” said another driver, Piers Fleming. “He said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the prices up here in Fort Lauderdale? It’s like $3.10 or something like that.'”

Fleming added that he’s surprised gas prices are affecting Floridians even though Harvey went through Texas. “I feel bad for all of the people in Houston,” he said.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand here,” said driver Sam Zamacona. “There’s no supply to pay for the prices, unfortunately. We have to fill up when we have to fill up, so we have no options.”

Experts said that one out of five barrels of gasoline produced in the U.S has been threatened by Harvey.

On Monday, not only drivers were affected, but more than 1,400 flight cancellations were reported across the U.S.

Twelve flights in and out of Miami International Airport were canceled, along with five out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

